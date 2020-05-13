Overnight, theRBNZleft rates at 0.25%, but increased its QE programme, also indicating that negative rates will become an option in the future. We recommended short NZD in our portfolio vs a basket of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- FxWirePro: Kiwis Affirms Bearish Potential, Bid 3m NZD Skews & Deploy Suitable Hedging Strategies On RBNZ Hints Of Negative Rates - May 13, 2020
- FxWirePro: NZD/USD Double Top Formation Reminds Bears, 21-EMA Reaffirms Major Downtrend – Trade & Hedging Setup - May 13, 2020
- NZD/USD: RBNZ aggression will weigh on currency – MUFG - May 13, 2020