The two main events this week though are the FOMC meeting on Wednesday and the BoE meeting Thursday. In regards to the former, the Fed is fully expected to raise rates by 25bps, but the focus will be on the message from the new Fed Chair Powell and whether …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
FxWirePro: Mounting demand on NZD/USD OTM puts ahead of FOMC – Bid 1m/3m OTC tools to deploy PRBS on hedging grounds
The two main events this week though are the FOMC meeting on Wednesday and the BoE meeting Thursday. In regards to the former, the Fed is fully expected to raise rates by 25bps, but the focus will be on the message from the new Fed Chair Powell and whether …