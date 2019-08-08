FxWirePro: NZD/JPY bears halt after breach wedge support – Trade tunnel spread and short hedge as indicators signal downtrend to prolong

Majority of the Kiwis currency pairs are attempting to show some mild rallies on the back of RBNZ monetary policy that cuts 50 bps. So is the case with NZDJPY as well. Streaks of bearish patterns …
