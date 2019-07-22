FxWirePro: NZD/JPY capped at cloud top, good to go long on break above

NZD/JPY breaks above 110-EMA, trades 0.49% higher at 73.15 at 06:15 GMT. The pair has paused upside at cloud top (73.19). Break above will see resumption of gains. Technical studies support upside in …

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)

Author: