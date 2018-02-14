NZD/JPY grinds lower along 5-DMA, scope for further weakness. Upside in the pair remains capped at 5-DMA at 78.61, doji formation keeps scope for weakness. Minor recovery attempts have been capped below 79 handle, only decisive breakout above could see upside.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD eases from one-week tops, back around 0.7300 handle - February 14, 2018
- FxWirePro: NZD/JPY grinds lower along 5-DMA, breaks below daily cloud, bias lower - February 14, 2018
- NZD/USD takes a ride on a strong bid following an upside beat to inflation expectations - February 13, 2018