FxWirePro: NZD/JPY recovery capped at 79 handle, bias bearish, stay short

NZD/JPY minor recovery attempts have been capped below 79 handle. The pair failed to break above and is currently trading at 78.65 levels, down 0.31% on the day. Dovish rhetoric from the RBNZ that sees interest rates cut if the NZ economy struggles to pick …
