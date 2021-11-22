FxWirePro: NZD/USD bounces off daily cloud, RBNZ policy meet in focus for direction

Chart – Courtesy Trading View NZD/USD was trading 0.22% higher on the day at 0.7006 at around 06:30 GMT. The pair has bounced off daily cloud support, edging higher from session lows at 0.6982.
