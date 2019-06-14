FxWirePro: NZD/USD break below 20-DMA opens up further downside, 0.6485 in sight

NZD/USD extends downside for the 4th straight session, bias bearish. Antipodeans under pressure amid escalating geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran. Price action has slipped below 4H 200-SMA …

