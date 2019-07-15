NZD/USD extends gains, spikes higher to hit 8-day high at 0.6722, bias bullish. Antipodeans cheer upbeat China data released over the weekend. China’s Q2 GDP came inline with expectations at 6.2%. …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- FxWirePro: NZD/USD breaks major resistance, set to extend gains, good to go long on dips - July 15, 2019
- NZD/USD technical analysis: 11-week old resistance-line, 61.8% Fibo. question buyers cheering 200-D EMA break - July 15, 2019
- The Pound To New Zealand Dollar Rate Week-Ahead Outlook: Could The NZD Rates Fall On Poor Global Dairy Trade Data? - July 14, 2019