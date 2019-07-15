FxWirePro: NZD/USD breaks major resistance, set to extend gains, good to go long on dips

NZD/USD extends gains, spikes higher to hit 8-day high at 0.6722, bias bullish. Antipodeans cheer upbeat China data released over the weekend. China’s Q2 GDP came inline with expectations at 6.2%. …

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)

Author: