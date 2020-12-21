Trading View NZD/USD dives over 1.50% on the day and was trading at 0.7025 at around 09:50 GMT. Weakening global risk sentiment triggered a sharp pullback in the equity markets and other …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- FxWirePro: NZD/USD dives over 1.50%, global risk-off triggers sharp pullback - December 21, 2020
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Seems vulnerable near 1-1/2 week low, just below mid-0.7000s - December 21, 2020
- NZD/USD: Holds above 0.7100 despite week-start gap down - December 20, 2020