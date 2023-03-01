Chart – Courtesy Trading View NZD/USD was trading 0.38% higher on the day at 0.6208 at around 04:35 GMT, breaks above 200-DMA resistance. Higher-than-anticipated China Caixin Manufacturing PMI and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- FxWirePro: NZD/USD edges above 200-DMA, focus on US ISM Manufacturing PMI data for impetus - March 1, 2023
- NZD/USD Analysis: Weekly double top targeting 0.5868 [Video] - February 28, 2023
- NZD/USD bulls come back to the table on China data - February 28, 2023