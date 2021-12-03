NZD/USD was trading 0.58% lower on the day at 0.6773 at around 09:35 GMT. The pair is extending weakness for the 5th straight week. Outlook remains bearish, scope …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- FxWirePro: NZD/USD edges closer towards 200-week MA support, focus on US NFP data for further impetus - December 3, 2021
- NZD/USD remains depressed below 0.6800, flirts with YTD low ahead of NFP - December 3, 2021
- NZD/USD stays directed towards 0.6710 support after softer China data, US NFP eyed - December 2, 2021