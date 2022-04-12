Chart – Courtesy Trading View NZD/USD was trading 0.24% higher at 0.6838 at around 11:00 GMT. The pair has edged higher from 4-week lows at 0.6805, hovers around 38.2% Fib. Uncertainty regarding the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- FxWirePro: NZD/USD edges higher from 4-week low, outlook still bearish - April 12, 2022
- NZD/USD hangs near multi-week low, focus remains on US CPI ahead of RBNZ - April 12, 2022
- GBP/NZD: Dovish RBNZ to underpin further advances – DBS Bank - April 12, 2022