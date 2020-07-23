Trading View NZD/USD was trading 0.29% higher on the day at 0.6680 at around 05:25 GMT, bias bullish. The pair is extending 5-day winning streak as the kiwi tracks the Aussie higher. Vaccine …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- FxWirePro: NZD/USD extends 5-day winning streak, cloud breakout reinforces further gains - July 23, 2020
- NZD/USD Rate Approaches 2020 High as Net Short Exposure Persists - July 22, 2020
- NZD/USD fades upside momentum below 0.6700 - July 22, 2020