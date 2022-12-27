Chart – Courtesy Trading View NZD/USD was trading 0.31% higher on the day at 0.6311 at around 07:40 GMT. The pair has paused downside at 200-DMA, weakness only on break below. Price action supported …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- FxWirePro: NZD/USD extends gains for the 3rd straight session, breaks above 21-EMA - December 27, 2022
- NZD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Firm after China’s Decision to Ease COVID Travel Restrictions - December 26, 2022
- NZD/USD grinds higher around 0.6300 as China reopening improves sentiment, US data weighs on greenback - December 26, 2022