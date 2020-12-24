FxWirePro: NZD/USD extends previous session’s gains, price bounces off 200H MA support

Trading View NZD/USD was trading 0.34% higher on the day at 0.7116 at around 10:20 GMT, outlook bullish. The pair is extending previous sessions gains and is holding above 5-DMA, scope for …
