FxWirePro: NZD/USD extends range trade for the 2nd straight session, U.S. PMIs for July eyed for impetus

NZD/USD chart – Trading View NZD/USD was trading largely rangebound on the day at 0.6976 at around 05:20 GMT. The major was extending range trade for the 2nd straight session, intraday bias remains …

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)

Author: