NZD/USD is extending recovery from new 7-month lows at 0.6481, trades 0.18% higher on the day at 0.6530 at 07:15 GMT. Antipodeans better bid on the day on improved risk sentiment and weaker USD amid …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- FxWirePro: NZD/USD extends recovery from new 7-month lows at 0.6481, break above 1H 200-SMA to see further upside - May 24, 2019
- DXY Isn’t Ready For A Breakout (Yet) | NZD Eyes A Corrective bounce - May 24, 2019
- NZD/USD technical analysis: Bullish outside day makes today’s close pivotal - May 23, 2019