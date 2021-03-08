NZD/USD chart – Trading View NZD/USD was trading 0.15% lower on the day at 0.7147 at around 07:10 GMT, outlook is bearish. The pair has erased early gains led by upbeat China trade data and slipped …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
FxWirePro: NZD/USD extends weakness for the 4th straight session, outlook bearish
NZD/USD chart – Trading View NZD/USD was trading 0.15% lower on the day at 0.7147 at around 07:10 GMT, outlook is bearish. The pair has erased early gains led by upbeat China trade data and slipped …