NZD/USD is extending its winning streak for the 4th straight session. Kiwi buoyed by positive developments at US-China trade negotiation. Comments from Trump signaling that the American tariffs may wa…
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- FxWirePro: NZD/USD eyes 0.6935, developments at US-China trade negotiation buoy antipodeans - February 18, 2019
- NZD/USD is extending its four-day winning streak - February 17, 2019
- AUD and NZD enjoying some risk on flow support in early week trade - February 17, 2019