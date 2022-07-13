FxWirePro: NZD/USD fails to benefit from RBNZ rate hike, trades muted below 5-DMA ahead of US inflation data

Chart – Courtesy Trading View NZD/USD was trading largely unchanged at 0.6128 at around 04:40 GMT. The pair has failed to benefit from the RBNZ rate hike and fades the previous days corrective …

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)

Author: