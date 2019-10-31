Last week, NZDUSD tumbled as shooting star pop-up at the peaks of rallies at 0.6405 levels, but if you look further backwards, the current rallies are served by the hammer and dragonfly doji pattern …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- FxWirePro: NZD/USD hammer and dragonfly dojis cushion for interim bulls – Need for directional hedging on Fed’s hawkish stances - October 31, 2019
- NZD/USD has potential to test 0.6500 mark – Westpac - October 31, 2019
- Central banker chit chat and the NZD - October 31, 2019