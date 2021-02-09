NZD/USD chart – Trading View NZD/USD was trading nearly 0.46% higher on the day at 0.7251 at around 04:50 GMT. Broad-based U.S. dollar weakness pushing the pair higher. The latest monetary conditions …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
- FxWirePro: NZD/USD hits 5-week high, rising NZ inflation expectations for Q1 buoy kiwi bulls - February 9, 2021
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Kiwi looks north on triangle breakout - February 8, 2021
- NZD/USD advances amid risk on, eyes test of late January highs at 0.7250 - February 8, 2021