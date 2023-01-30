NZD/USD was trading 0.22% higher on the day at 0.6502 at around 10:40 GMT. Previous Weeks High/ Low: 0.6525/ 0.6437 Previous Sessions High/ Low: …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- Pound To New Zealand Dollar Week Ahead Forecast: GBP/NZD Rate Under Pressure - January 30, 2023
- FxWirePro: NZD/USD holds marginal gains on upbeat New Zealand trade numbers, Fed decision, US Jan employment data crucial for direction - January 30, 2023
- NZD/USD struggles to sustain above 0.6500 as USD Index shows stellar recovery - January 30, 2023