Chart – Courtesy Trading View NZD/USD was holding marginal gains ahead of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand interest rate decision on Wednesday. The Kiwi pair brushes aside downbeat New Zealand Trade …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- FxWirePro: NZD/USD holds marginal gains, RBNZ policy decision, Fed Minutes eyed - November 22, 2022
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Pullback from 21-EMA probes bullish channel formation, 0.6090 eyed - November 22, 2022
- NZD/USD marches past 0.6100 amid US Dollar pullback, RBNZ, Fed Minutes eyed - November 21, 2022