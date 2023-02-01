Chart – Courtesy Trading View NZD/USD was trading 0.05% higher on the day at 0.6441 at around 09:30 GMT, hovers around 21-EMA support. Data released earlier on Wednesday showed New Zealands jobless …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- FxWirePro: NZD/USD holds support at 21-EMA, New Zealand job data miss weighs - February 1, 2023
- Australian Dollar Price Action Setups: AUD/USD, AUD/JPY, GBP/AUD, AUD/NZD - February 1, 2023
- NZD/USD marches towards 0.6450 despite NZ job data misses consensus, Fed policy buzz - February 1, 2023