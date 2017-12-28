FxWirePro: NZD/USD hovers around 200-DMA at 0.7104, breakout to see further upside

NZD/USD up 0.21% on the day, pauses just shy of 200-DMA at 0.7104. Technical indicators are bullish. RSI sharply higher, gaining upside traction at 68 levels. ADX on daily charts supports upside, is above 25 levels and rising with positive DMI dominance.

