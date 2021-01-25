FxWirePro: NZD/USD opens the week on a positive note, outlook bullish

Trading View NZD/USD was trading 0.57% higher on the day at 0.7216 at around 06:45 GMT, erasing most of previous sessions gains. The pair is extending choppy trade above 21-EMA support, …
