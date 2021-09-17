NZD/USD was trading 0.06% lower on the day at 0.7068 at around 10:30 GMT Previous Weeks High/ Low: 0.7158/ 0.7075 Previous Sessions High/ Low: …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- FxWirePro: NZD/USD pauses downside at 21-EMA support, break below will drag the pair lower - September 17, 2021
- AUD/NZD set to reach parity as RBA/RBNZ divergence may become starker – OCBC - September 17, 2021
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bears prepare for 0.7020 below 100-SMA - September 16, 2021