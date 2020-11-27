Trading View NZD/USD was trading largely unchanged at 0.70 handle with session high at 0.7014 and low at 0.6996. Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Governor Adrian Orr urged the government to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- FxWirePro: NZD/USD pauses upside at 0.70 handle, overbought conditions could cause some pullbacks - November 26, 2020
- AUD/NZD treading on thin ice as attentions turn to RBNZ - November 26, 2020
- NZD/USD rangebound around 0.7000 amid lack of fresh kiwi drivers - November 26, 2020