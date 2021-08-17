FxWirePro: NZD/USD plummets over 1%, reports of community COVID-19 spread in Auckland pours cold water on RBNZ rate hike expectations

NZD/USD chart – Trading View NZD/USD was trading 1.02% lower on the day at 0.6944 at around 06:10 GMT. The kiwi was hammered on Tuesday as reports emerged of community COVID-19 spread in Auckland. New …
