Chart – Courtesy Trading View NZD/USD was trading 0.84% higher on the day at 0.6395 at around 05:40 GMT. The pair is extending bounce off 200-DMA, refreshes 3-week high, outlook bullish. Chinas …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- FxWirePro: NZD/USD refreshes 3-week high, trades shy of 0.64 handle - January 9, 2023
- Convert New Zealand Dollar To Australian Dollar - January 9, 2023
- NZD/USD rate to deviate from general USD movements – the NZD/AUD seems oversold - January 8, 2023