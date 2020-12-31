Trading View NZD/USD was trading 0.34% higher on the day at 0.7222 at around 06:00 GMT, extending gains for the 3rd straight session. The major refreshes the highest level since April 2018 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
- FxWirePro: NZD/USD refreshes highest since April 2018 after China’s official Dec activity data - December 31, 2020
- NZD/USD extends north-run to fresh 32-month high above 0.7200 after China PMI - December 30, 2020
- NZD/USD consolidates at annual highs above 0.7200 as final trading day of the year approaches - December 30, 2020