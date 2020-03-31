FxWirePro: NZD/USD resumes upside after brief pause on Monday’s trade, Kiwi better bid after Upbeat China PMI

NZD/USD has resumed upside after the brief pause on Monday’s trade, bias remains bullish. The major was trading 0.29% higher on the day at 0.6029 at around 06:00 GMT, after closing 0.50% lower in the …
