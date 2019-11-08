NZDUSD tumbled almost 125 bps as shooting star pop-up at the peaks of rallies at the stiff resistance of 0.6437 & 0.65 levels. For now, more slumps appear to be likely event as the current price is …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD Forex Signal: Is a price action reversal gaining momentum? - November 8, 2019
- FxWirePro: NZD/USD Shooting Star Coupled With Triangle Support Breakdown and Triple Top Patterns Indicates Renewed Weakness - November 8, 2019
- AUD/NZD: At a crucial point to decide its next direction - November 7, 2019