NZD/USD chart – Trading View NZD/USD was trading 0.18% lower on the day at 0.7088 at around 06:50 GMT, outlook bearish. The greenback consolidates previous sessions gains as markets await the key NFP …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- FxWirePro: NZD/USD slips below 200-DMA, scope for further weakness - November 5, 2021
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bears extend control below 200-DMA, focus on Friday’s close - November 4, 2021
- AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Bulls step in and target 61.8% golden ratio - November 4, 2021