FxWirePro: NZD/USD spikes past 55-EMA, hits 5-week high post hawkish RBNZ decision

Chart – Courtesy Trading View NZD/USD spikes over 0.70% on the day to hit 5-week high above 200-week MA. The pair was trading 0.72% higher on the day at 0.6779 at around 08:00 GMT, outlook is bullish.
