Courtesy Trading View NZD/USD was trading 0.20% higher on the day at 0.5692 at around 05:20 GMT. The pair is holding marginal gains, but finds stiff resistance at 21-EMA, break above required for …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
- FxWirePro: NZD/USD struggles at 21-EMA, decisive break above required for upside continuation - October 19, 2022
- NZD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Increasing Upside Momentum on Rising RBNZ Rate Hike Expectations - October 19, 2022
- NZD/USD bulls flirt with 0.5700 amid steady DXY, hawkish bias for RBNZ - October 18, 2022
Discussion about this post