FxWirePro: NZD/USD struggles at 21-EMA, Kiwi under pressure as RBNZ’s stands ready to increase the size of QE

NZD/USD was trading 0.23% lower on the day at 0.5962 at around 05:05 GMT, snapping 2 straight sessions of gains. The kiwi under pressure following comments from the RBNZ Assistant Governor that the …

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)

Author: