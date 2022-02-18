FxWirePro: NZD/USD tests 200-week MA resistance at 0.6726, outlook bullish

NZD/USD was trading 0.62% higher on the day at 0.6726 at around 08:50 GMT, outlook bullish. The pair is on a bullish streak for the third consecutive week, tests 200-week MA resistance at 0.6726.
