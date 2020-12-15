Trading View NZD/USD was trading largely rangebound around 0.7078 at 06:40 GMT, outlook remains bullish. The pair slips lower from session highs at 0.7092 after dovish comments from the Reserve …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- FxWirePro: NZD/USD trades rangebound, dovish RBNZ comments dent kiwi - December 15, 2020
- NZD/USD trims RBNZ-led losses on mixed China data - December 14, 2020
- EUR/NZD Price Analysis: Bulls seeking run to daily resistance - December 14, 2020