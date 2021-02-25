FxWirePro: NZD/USD under strong bull grip, hits 3-1/2 year highs at 0.7455

NZD/USD chart – Trading View NZD/USD trades rangebound as the pair consolidates previous sessions spike, outlook remains bullish. Upbeat comments from RBNZ Governor Adrian Orr and the central banks …
