NZD/JPY is extending downside after bearish gap open today, down 0.25% on the day. The pair is trading with a major bearish bias and we see scope for test of ‘Wedge Base’ at 0.7870. Price action has broken below 200-DMA and daily cloud, raising scope for …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/AUD: Corrective rise appears complete – Westpac - October 9, 2017
- NZD/USD: Will it close the bearish opening gap? - October 9, 2017
- FxWirePro: NZD/JPY slumps after bearish gap open, bias lower, stay short - October 9, 2017