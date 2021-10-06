EUR/NZD initially strengthened on Wednesday but gave back half of gains as risk aversion and Eurozone data miss weighed on euro. Weaker-than-forecast euro zone retail sales and a 7.7% drop in German …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- FxWirePro:EUR/NZD chart points to eventual slump to a major fibo - October 6, 2021
- NZD biggest loser over past 24 hours with global forces in charge - October 6, 2021
- Australian Dollar May Rise vs. NZD as RBNZ Rate Hike Bets Soften: Q4 Top Trades - October 6, 2021