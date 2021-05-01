EUR/NZD rose higher on Friday as increased pace of vaccination in Eurozone supported euro. EUR/NZD lifts further above 1.6772(50% fib). A test of 1.6876 (61.8%fib) resistance zone cannot be ruled out.
FxWirePro:EUR/NZD extends gains, faces 100-DMA resistance
