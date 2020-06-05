EUR/NZD declined on Friday as increased risk appetite put the New Zealand dollar in demand. Risk appetite has largely remained intact this week as the reopening of several global economies has …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- FxWirePro:EUR/NZD eyes bear trend resumption - June 5, 2020
- NZD/USD steady around 0.6500 following a 5% rally this week - June 5, 2020
- FxWirePro:GBP/NZD strongly bearish despite upside attempts - June 5, 2020