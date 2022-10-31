EUR/NZD declined on Monday as weak data on Eurozone inflation and GDP weighed on euro. Consumer price growth in the 19 countries sharing the euro accelerated to 10.7% in October from 9.9% a month.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
- FxWirePro:EUR/NZD falls on weak euro zone economic data, plunge to test a key fibo grows - October 31, 2022
- NZD/USD attempts a break of oscillation above 0.5800 ahead of Caixin PMI - October 31, 2022
- NZD/USD refuses to give up the ghost in Halloween trade - October 31, 2022
Discussion about this post