EUR/NZD recovered some ground on Wednesday as the pair was aided by profit-taking ahead of ECB meeting . The pair is currently approaching resistance at 1.7672 ( 38.2%fib). Resistance at 1.7672 is …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- FxWirePro:EUR/ NZD gains some upside momentum but still bearish - October 28, 2020
- NZD/USD slumps to 5-day lows near 0.6670 on broad USD strength - October 28, 2020
- NZD/USD key resistance at 6705/15 today - October 28, 2020