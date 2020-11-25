FxWirePro:EUR/NZD heads deeper into bear territory, eyes 1.6900 level

EUR/NZD declined on Tuesday as jump in corona virus cases in Europe put renewed pressure on the pair. EUR/NZD sinks near 1.6945 then sits near 1.7033 late in US session.Another dip is likely. Only a …
