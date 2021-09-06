FxWirePro:EUR/NZD holds above 1.6600 but upside is limited

EUR/NZD recovered some ground on Monday as gains were tied to U.S. market holiday and looming ECB meeting on Thursday. EUR/NZD found buyers at 1.6576 (support), rally lifts the pair towards 1.6623. A …
